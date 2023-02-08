ARIZONA NEWS
4 Mesa children reported missing found in Texas, father arrested
PHOENIX — Four Valley children who were reported missing earlier this week were found safe in Texas, authorities said Wednesday.
The children were with their non-custodial father, Devon Washington, 31, at a restaurant in El Paso, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
Washington was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. He faces four counts of child abduction from a state agency.
The Texas Department of Children’s Services will care for the children until they can be transferred back to Arizona DCS.
On Sunday, the children and Washington met through a supervised visit with a chaperone at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, police said.
The chaperone said Washington and the children left the parking lot and Washington wouldn’t pick up phone calls.
A Missing or Endangered Person Alert was issued for Washington and the four children as a result.
