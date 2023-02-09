PHOENIX — The Super Bowl Experience will kick off its second weekend of festivities in Phoenix this week with plenty for fans and family to do ahead of the big game.

The event located at the Phoenix Convention Center and Hance Park near downtown runs Thursday through Sunday, and will bring live music, food trucks and autograph signings from NFL athletes.

There is also more than a dozen exhibits, with Super Bowl rings, 32 NFL team helmets, a replica gameday locker room and the Vince Lombardi Trophy on display.

Tickets for the convention center are on sale for $40. Children ages 12 and under get in for free. Admission into Hance Park is free.

Thursday

The Hance Park event, which starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m., will see Jimmy Eat World and Gin Blossoms perform. The music will begin at 4 p.m.

At the convention center, athletes from a variety of professional football teams will be at different autograph stages from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 3 p.m., visitors can also opt to participate in playing Madden NFL 23 outside of the cruiser.

There will also be CPR instruction provided by the American Heart Association each day of the event as a way to promote living a healthier lifestyle.

Among the many games and events, the NFL will host a private One-N-Ten and PGFFL Flag Football Clinic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

At Hance Park, the event will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with music starting at 6:15 p.m.

Lee Brice, Cooper Alan and Pillbox Patti will headline the performance.

Athletes will be at autograph stages at the convention center between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday

The final day of activities at the Phoenix Convention Center will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At Hance Park, Major Lazer Soundsystem will headline the event. Music will begin at 2:45 p.m.

Athletes will be at autograph stages between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday

The watch party at Hance Park will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a F-18 U.S. Navy Flyover with women aviators flying in the formation to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

The Super Bowl LVII kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

