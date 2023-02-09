Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what is happening at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix this weekend

Feb 9, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:33 am
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl Experience will kick off its second weekend of festivities in Phoenix this week with plenty for fans and family to do ahead of the big game.

The event located at the Phoenix Convention Center and Hance Park near downtown runs Thursday through Sunday, and will bring live music, food trucks and autograph signings from NFL athletes.

There is also more than a dozen exhibits, with Super Bowl rings, 32 NFL team helmets, a replica gameday locker room and the Vince Lombardi Trophy on display.

Tickets for the convention center are on sale for $40. Children ages 12 and under get in for free. Admission into Hance Park is free.

RELATED STORIES

Thursday

The Hance Park event, which starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m., will see Jimmy Eat World and Gin Blossoms perform. The music will begin at 4 p.m.

At the convention center, athletes from a variety of professional football teams will be at different autograph stages from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 3 p.m., visitors can also opt to participate in playing Madden NFL 23 outside of the cruiser.

There will also be CPR instruction provided by the American Heart Association each day of the event as a way to promote living a healthier lifestyle.

Among the many games and events, the NFL will host a private One-N-Ten and PGFFL Flag Football Clinic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

At Hance Park, the event will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with music starting at 6:15 p.m.

Lee Brice, Cooper Alan and Pillbox Patti will headline the performance.

Athletes will be at autograph stages at the convention center between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday

The final day of activities at the Phoenix Convention Center will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At Hance Park, Major Lazer Soundsystem will headline the event. Music will begin at 2:45 p.m.

Athletes will be at autograph stages between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday

The watch party at Hance Park will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a F-18 U.S. Navy Flyover with women aviators flying in the formation to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

The Super Bowl LVII kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

15-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix; teen suspect in custody

A teenager who was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Thomas Road in midtown Phoenix last week has died, authorities said, and a suspect is in custody.
7 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)...
Danny Shapiro

Here’s your Valley weather forecast for Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

The weather should only add to the excitement of the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open being in town this weekend.
7 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced for lying during mass shooting investigation

An Arizona man was sentenced to three years of supervised release for his role in lying during an investigation into a Tucson mass shooting.
7 hours ago
New luxury suite and other seating upgrades have been added to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LV...
Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

NFL builds out new luxury suites at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl, some will be permanent

The NFL is customizing State Farm Stadium with dozens of new seating options for the Super Bowl on Sunday, and some will be permanent.
7 hours ago
(CVS Health Photos)...
KTAR.com

Affordable housing development in south Phoenix holds grand opening

UMOM New Day Centers held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for an affordable housing development in south Phoenix.
1 day ago
This Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich is part of the new food menu approved by the NFL for the S...
Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

First look: State Farm Stadium ups the ante on Super Bowl food, beverage offerings

Those attending the NFL’s championship game, which will be played in Glendale on Sunday, can expect an elevated food and beverage menu.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Here’s what is happening at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix this weekend