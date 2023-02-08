Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Disturbed to hit Phoenix this summer on Take Back Your Life Tour

Feb 8, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm
Disturbed (Live Nation Photo)
PHOENIX — It’s going to be sick when Disturbed brings its brand of chugging heavy metal to Phoenix this summer.

The rockers are stopping at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) on July 22 as part of their Take Back Your Life Tour, with special guests Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

Disturbed staked its claim as a hard rock juggernaut with its 2000 debut album, “The Sickness.” The release featured what’s become the band’s signature song, the hard-driving “Down With The Sickness.”

Powered by frontman David Draiman’s formidable vocals, Disturbed followed with five consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

The group has received two Grammy Award nominations. The song “Inside the Fire” was up for best hard rock performance in 2009, and a live version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence” was nominated for best rock performance in 2017.

Most recently, Disturbed put out its eighth studio album, “Divisive,” in November 2022.

The band hasn’t performed in the Valley since playing at what’s now known as Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in January 2019.

