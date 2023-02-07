Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House votes to lift aggregate expenditure limit for public schools

Feb 7, 2023, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm
(Facebook Photo/Peoria Unified School District) Follow @KTAR923...
(Facebook Photo/Peoria Unified School District)
(Facebook Photo/Peoria Unified School District)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Arizona House voted Tuesday to lift the aggregate expenditure limit, a step toward avoiding massive budget cuts to Arizona public schools.

The House voted 46-14 in favor of lifting the spending cap. A resolution on it is needed by March 1 to avoid nearly $1.4 billion in budget cuts for the rest of the school year.

If the Arizona Senate also votes to lift the cap, it would signal the end to the issue this year.

It takes a 2/3 majority vote in each chamber to lift the cap. There is no need for Gov. Katie Hobbs to sign the resolution.

RELATED STORIES

Senate spokeswoman Kim Quintero told KTAR News 92.3 FM that its vote would be delayed until at least Wednesday.

The AEL, which limits how much money Arizona K-12 school districts can spend every year, was approved by voters in 1980.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, a Republican, has called on lawmakers to address the issue.

“My goal is to increase learning and increase test scores – they’re really low right now – and I have a lot of proposals to do that,” Horne told KTAR News last month.

“But it would throw a monkey wrench into the whole thing if we had massive layoffs of teachers when we already have a teacher shortage.”

School districts have warned of teacher layoffs and school shutdowns if lawmakers don’t take action.

Mesa Public Schools, the state’s most populous district, would have to cut $88 million from its budget.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Griselda Zetino contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (...
Tyler Drake

Super Bowl Special: Here’s what Chiefs and Eagles players like most about Arizona

Here's what came to mind about Arizona when Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players were asked during Super Bowl opening night.
16 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Boy dies after getting hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Phoenix

A boy died after getting hit by a vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(Abrazo Health Photo)...
KTAR.com

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system

A $4.3 million imaging system at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital will be used to detect or monitor cardiac disease.
16 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix

A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett, left, Instagram Screenshot/Maison Des Champs, right)...
KTAR.com

Anti-abortion activist arrested after free-climbing Phoenix’s tallest skyscraper

An anti-abortion activist was arrested after scaling Chase Tower, Phoenix's tallest skyscraper, without ropes Tuesday morning.
16 hours ago
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)...
KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 to close at Higley Road overnight Tuesday for maintenance

A section of an East Valley freeway will be shut down overnight Tuesday for maintenance work, state transportation officials said.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Arizona House votes to lift aggregate expenditure limit for public schools