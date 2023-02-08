Close
ARIZONA SUPER BOWL

Homeland Sec. Mayorkas says there is no credible threat against Super Bowl in Arizona

Feb 7, 2023, 5:00 PM
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas addresses the media during a ...
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas addresses the media during a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center detailing an overview of public safety plans for Super Bowl LVII activities in Arizona on February 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Super Bowl LVII will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Over 100,000 people will visit the Valley this week ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and safety officials are confident in the security measures of the festivities.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said in a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday that no specific, credible threats exist to the big game or its events.

“We have our experts and their very sophisticated equipment deployed as a matter of course in our cities across the country,” Mayorkas said. “We bring that technology and that expertise here to the Super Bowl and amplify the resources given the number of people that are visiting here given that this is a (Special Event Assessment Rating) 1 event. We are very confident in the safety and security of the event given the investments we’ve made.”

Questions arose regarding air space safety, especially with a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S. last week before it was shot down on Saturday.

From one hour before the 4:30 p.m. kick-off to an hour after the final whistle, a National Security Temporary Flight Restriction with a 30-mile radius around State Farm Stadium will be in place. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and Customs and Border Protection will enforce the TFR. Other flight restrictions are in place for areas surrounding Super Bowl events from Thursday to Sunday, including downtown Phoenix.

The game and events related to the Super Bowl from Thursday to Sunday will also be No Drone Zones.

An increased security presence will be deployed at the game and related events, with every person, piece of merchandise and equipment screened before entering, Mayorkas said.

Intel analysts will be monitoring the events to keep an eye on any situation that could become a threat.

State Farm Stadium will also enforce a clear bag policy except for small clutches.

A theme the panel — which also included Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Ken Hunter, Special Agent at Homeland Security Investigations Scott Brown, Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan and FBI Phoenix Office Special Agent Akil Davis — harped on was that partnerships ensure safety, as more than 40 agencies have been involved in planning and working the events.

The panel members, though, reiterated the “If You See Something, Say Something” motto for the public to assist should any incident arise.

“Truly one of the most important partnerships we have is with the community, including those 100,000-plus visitors who are coming to the valley this week,” Hunter said.

“If you see anything suspicious, anything out of the ordinary, see any crime being committed, please get that information to us as soon as possible so we can address any issues.”

Davis said if anyone wants to report something, they can call 9-1-1, reach out to tips.fbi.gov or contact the FBI at 623-499-1999.

