Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman with injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victims were hospitalized with serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“The investigation revealed that … [the driver] intentionally struck the two victims with his vehicle before taking off from the scene,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

The truck was tracked to a nearby home, where 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres was taken into custody.

Torres was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were made available.

