Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix

Feb 7, 2023, 11:00 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman with injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victims were hospitalized with serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“The investigation revealed that … [the driver] intentionally struck the two victims with his vehicle before taking off from the scene,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The truck was tracked to a nearby home, where 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres was taken into custody.

Torres was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Abrazo Health Photo)...
KTAR.com

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system

A $4.3 million imaging system at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital will be used to detect or monitor cardiac disease.
12 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett, left, Instagram Screenshot/Maison Des Champs, right)...
Danny Shapiro

Anti-abortion activist scales skyscraper in downtown Phoenix

An anti-abortion activist was seen scaling the massive Chase Tower building in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning.
12 hours ago
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)...
KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 to close at Higley Road overnight Tuesday for maintenance

A section of an East Valley freeway will be shut down overnight Tuesday for maintenance work, state transportation officials said.
12 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in downtown Phoenix collision; 1 vehicle leaves scene

A pedestrian was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake

A body was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)...
Griselda Zetino

Empty seats: Reversing chronic absenteeism rates in Arizona schools will take time

The rate of students missing too many school days spiked following the pandemic in Arizona, and now schools are on the hunt for solutions.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix