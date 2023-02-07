Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

Feb 6, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children’s lives.

Cox and the NFL gave a grant to the club, giving the kids got a brand-new e-gaming room. Cox has also donated $20,000 and helped renovated 12 different innovation centers around the Valley.

The Boys & Girls Club wants to use the competitive atmosphere of video games to teach kids that it is not just about winning how to act cool under pressure, make tough decisions that take timely responses and build teamwork with others.

“It helps kids and teens make healthy choices while they’re playing video games,” CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley Marcia Mintz told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re going to teach kids the competitive edge and how to manage and react in games, staying cool under pressure, conflict resolution and even some physical activities.”

The Boys & Girls Club identifies this as “playing with purpose.”

Every game that the club plays is E-rated and has been vetted for safety. Additionally, every game is played on a closed network with only other members of the club.

Mintz said this is all so important because of the numerous character and leadership development opportunities, the kids will have fun and on top of it all the parents will know their kids are safe.

For more information on the grant and the esports programs, head online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mesa Police Department photo)...
KTAR.com

4 children missing in Mesa after being taken by father

The Mesa Police Department is searching for four children that were taken by their father on Sunday.
20 hours ago
This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Br...
Associated Press

For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in

NEW YORK (AP) — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying […]
20 hours ago
FILE - People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Ago...
Associated Press

AMC to charge more for better seats in movie theaters

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest theater chain, unveiled a new pricing scheme which seat location determines how much movie tickets cost.
20 hours ago
(Screenshot)...
Associated Press

Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

Officials expect more than 1,000 extra planes to descend on Phoenix’s airports this week for the Super Bowl as well as the WM Phoenix Open.
20 hours ago
(Dunkin' Photo)...
KTAR.com

Doughnut box: Dunkin’ opens shop made from shipping container in Mesa

A new Dunkin' location in Mesa, the national donut and cofee chain's first in Arizona made from a repurposed shipping container.
20 hours ago
George Alan Kelly(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)...
Associated Press

Arizona rancher held on $1M bond for murder near border outside Nogales

A rancher who lives near Arizona's border with Mexico is accused of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting last week.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices