PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children’s lives.

Cox and the NFL gave a grant to the club, giving the kids got a brand-new e-gaming room. Cox has also donated $20,000 and helped renovated 12 different innovation centers around the Valley.

The Boys & Girls Club wants to use the competitive atmosphere of video games to teach kids that it is not just about winning how to act cool under pressure, make tough decisions that take timely responses and build teamwork with others.

“It helps kids and teens make healthy choices while they’re playing video games,” CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley Marcia Mintz told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“We’re going to teach kids the competitive edge and how to manage and react in games, staying cool under pressure, conflict resolution and even some physical activities.”

The Boys & Girls Club identifies this as “playing with purpose.”

Every game that the club plays is E-rated and has been vetted for safety. Additionally, every game is played on a closed network with only other members of the club.

Mintz said this is all so important because of the numerous character and leadership development opportunities, the kids will have fun and on top of it all the parents will know their kids are safe.

For more information on the grant and the esports programs, head online.

