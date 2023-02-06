Buckeye Police arrest teen suspected in shooting death of 15-year-old

PHOENIX – Police in a West Valley city arrested a teen suspect in the recent deadly shooting of another boy.

The Buckeye Police Department said Sunday a 17-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center on homicide charges in the case of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela, who was found shot early Jan. 22.

Law enforcement officers served a search warrant at a home and took the suspect into custody.

Police said the suspect and Valenzuela had gotten into an altercation prior to the shooting.

Officers found Valenzuela with a gunshot wound near Rooks and Lower Buckeye roads around 3 a.m. They had responded to a 911 call.

Valenzuela was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died later that night.

Valenzuela had been with a group of people near Rooks and Southern Avenue when he was shot, police said.

He was driven 4 miles to where he was found, also the location of the emergency call.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office provided assistance, police said.

No other other information was made available.

