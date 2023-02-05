Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Over $100K in production equipment stolen from NFL Experience in Phoenix

Feb 5, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX — A theft investigation is underway after police said over $100,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of the theft around 5 p.m. to Second and Washington streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A third-party vendor for the NFL Experience reported several items missing, police said.

The event is in town to kick off the Super Bowl in Glendale on Feb. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

No additional information was made available.

