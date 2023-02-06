Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park focused on bringing local flavors

PHOENIX — Arizona-native musical acts and southwest-themed food options will provide Valley residents and out-of-town visitors local flavors at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix.

The free event at Margaret T. Hance Park near downtown will kick off Thursday and run through Sunday with the official watch party of the Super Bowl, which will include large LED screens and giveaways.

“We’re going to be able to entertain all guests of all ages and we’re super excited to open on Thursday,” Heather Holland, vice president of events for the Super Bowl Host Committee, told KTAR 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Evening News on Friday.

Jimmy Eat World from Mesa and the Gin Blossoms from Tempe will headline Thursday’s concerts. Cooper Alan, Pillbox Patti and Lee Brice will perform on Friday with Major Laser Soundsystem and Arizona on Saturday.

The food will also show off local companies and Southwest tastes with trucks set up.

“We actually have an Arizona tailgate that we’re going to be building out right now, and there’s going to be great beverages from (Phoenix-based) Hensley, and then we’re going to have some opportunities to really just taste the culture on Arizona,” Holland said.

Arizona BBQ Shack, Macology, SuperFarm SuperTruck, Paletas Betty, Trash Panda Vegan and Mustache Pretzels will be among options present. Coast 2 Coast will have Philly Cheese steak sandwiches ahead of the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl.

Those taking the Valley Metro light rail in can download the NFL OnePass app and ride for free with the QR code under the “Rewards” section in the app.

It’s going to be wild in @downtownphoenix with all the Super Bowl events. Here are the best light rail stops to use: Hance Park: Roosevelt/Central Ave or McDowell/Central Ave@PhoenixConCtr & @FootprintCNTR: 3rd St/Jefferson or 3rd St/Washington Go to https://t.co/V1FwOMMbdL pic.twitter.com/mIHpDDM54X — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) February 5, 2023

The Super Bowl Host Committee has been working in the park to set up for the event for a couple of weeks, Holland said.

Doors open Thursday and Friday from 2-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The game kicks off from State Farm Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.