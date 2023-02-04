Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Drive-by shooting injures 2, strikes multiple businesses in Phoenix

Feb 4, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix resulted in injuries to a teenage boy and a juvenile girl Friday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and First Avenue just before 5 p.m. to multiple calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found the teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Multiple businesses were hit by gunfire, but no other community members were reported injured.

Detectives investigated the scene which spanned approximately four city blocks, leading to a heavy police presence visible from the Valley Metro light rail stop on Central Avenue ahead of First Friday.

Early information obtained by detectives indicated the male victim was in a vehicle with other occupants when gunshots were fired from another vehicle driving past.

The young girl was walking in the area with a family member when she was struck.

The suspect vehicle drove away before police responded.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

