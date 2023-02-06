Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Handlebar Tempe rebrands as cocktail lounge and social club Frolic

Feb 6, 2023, 4:05 AM
KTAR.com

PHOENIX– The Handlebar Tempe has rebranded to a new cocktail lounge and social club called Frolic with a unique twist on high-quality cocktails and designed small plates, according to a press release.

The grand opening occurred on Friday with a menu that features multiple different tropical-inspired creations such as the Frolic Margarita, Mo Than A Jito, Sour Flower and the We Should Do An Espresso Martini.

“Tempe’s Mill Avenue is an iconic destination, and we are excited to find a home here,” owner David Cameron said in a press release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase local talent and host electrifying entertainment events. Our bartenders and chefs are always working on taking your tastebuds on an adventure.”

The cocktail lounge offers half-priced well tequila, drafts and bartender favorites during happy hour on Monday through Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. as well on the weekends from midnight to close.

Frolic’s location is off Mill Avenue, between 6th and 7th Avenue, near Fat Tuesday.

It will be open Monday through Friday, 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

The Handlebar Tempe rebrands as cocktail lounge and social club Frolic