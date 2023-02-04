Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere.

The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.

Spread across 50 acres, there will be 16 stages that will host entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids and acrobatics, according to the website.

Spectators of all ages can shop, eat and interact with a cast of almost 2,000 costumed characters.

People can also enjoy different arts and crafts, handmade ware, kitchens and pubs, games and jousting.

Jousting is the festival’s most popular event with armed knights fighting for the queen’s glory in a 5,000-seat arena.

The interactive games and people-powered rides include Da Vinci’s Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony—a rocking horse bigger than an elephant– The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, the maze and archery range.

For more tickets and more information, head online.

