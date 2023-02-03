PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix is already buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII and it will be a week jam-packed with fun-filled events.

In this special edition of KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup, managing editor Taylor Kinnerup walks you through all the upcoming events to help you take advantage of one of the biggest weeks in Valley history.

Super Bowl fan experiences

There are two Phoenix-based Super Bowl fan experiences happening in downtown Phoenix. The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at the Phoenix Convention Center will feature interactive events and plenty of photo opportunities.

The Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park is completely free, including its concert series featuring local favorites Jimmy Eat World and Gin Blossoms, as well as Lee Brice and Major Lazer Soundsystem.

Featured 21+ parties

If you’re looking to party this weekend, you’ve got plenty of choices. You’ll also get to see your fair share of concerts and celebrity sightings at events like Gronk’s Beach Party at Talking Stick Resort or Shaq’s Fun House Presented by Netspend.

Family fun

If you’ve got kiddos, you are in luck! There are plenty of family-friendly, and more importantly, free, events happening around the Valley.

You can experience anything from the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate to the Park West Bubble Bowl in Peoria.

Follow @taylorkinnerup

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.