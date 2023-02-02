PHOENIX — Education and immigration continue to make headlines in Arizona and across the country this week.

Aggravated over the aggregate expenditure limit

Arizona lawmakers continue to discuss the future of the aggregate expenditure limit and whether they’ll vote to raise it with or without stipulations.

One Republican leader claims the AEL is not a bargaining chip, while others in his party are asking for reform in order to lift the spending cap.

Arizona congressman calls for Mayorkas impeachment

Rep. Andy Biggs, along with more than a dozen house members, are calling to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

A former congressman gives his insight into what’s next in the impeachment proceedings.

Not the cocktail you expect out of Scottsdale

Scottsdale Police have arrested the man they believe is behind a string of Molotov cocktail-related incidents.

Police told KTAR that neighbors led to finding the 55-year-old Bradley Holmes.

Police searched Holmes’ home and found three additional devices that were intended to be used similar to the previous incidents.

