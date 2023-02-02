Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fall Out Boy returning to Phoenix this summer for 1st time in 6 years

Feb 2, 2023, 10:00 AM
Fall Out Boy performs at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 4, 2017, in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
PHOENIX – Fall Out Boy is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer when the pop punkers hit the road to support a new album.

The Chicago band is set to release “So Much (For) Stardust,” its eighth studio album, on March 24 and launch So Much For (Tour) Dust with a hometown show at Wrigley Field on June 21.

The tour comes to Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) on June 30, with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Daisy Grenade opening the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Fall Out Boy hasn’t played in Phoenix since a November 2017 show at the downtown arena now known as Footprint Center, according to setlist.fm.

The band formed 2001 and broke through with its 2005 major label debut, “From Under the Cork Tree,” which featured the hit “Sugar, We’re Goin Down.” The group earned a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2006 but lost out to John Legend.

Fall Out Boy is looking to extend a streak of six consecutive top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including four that reached No. 1: “Infinity on High,” “Save Rock and Roll,” “American Beauty/American Psycho” and “Mania.”

