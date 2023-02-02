PHOENIX — Glendale police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in December.

The robbery took place on Dec. 18 at a Circle K near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

The victim, an employee at the gas station, was attacked after he asked the suspect to leave the store when he was attempting to obtain alcohol after the legally mandated time, police said.

In a video provided by the department, the suspect can be seen tackling the employee to the ground and choking him multiple times.

After the fight, the suspect is seen walking to the cooler, grabbing a package of alcohol and walking out of the store without paying for it.

The victim sustained broken bones as a result of the attack, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair. He was driving a silver, 4-door Mercedes Benz, police said.

Glendale Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.