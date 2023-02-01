Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

5 Arizona universities get $43.1M in scholarship funding for 900 student nurses

Feb 1, 2023, 3:58 PM
(Facebook Photo/NAU School of Nursing)...
(Facebook Photo/NAU School of Nursing)
(Facebook Photo/NAU School of Nursing)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Five Arizona universities received a combined $43.1 million in funding to pay tuition for 900 nursing students.

The funding, provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services, will go toward students aiming to complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in 12-18 months, according to a press release.

Grant funds were approved through HB 2863, which was approved by the state in 2022.

Arizona’s three public universities received a total of $21.2 million in grant funding, while private universities Grand Canyon University and Creighton University in Phoenix got $21.9 million.

RELATED STORIES

GCU received the largest allotment, with $16 million in funding going toward 300 scholarships.

The University of Arizona was given $9.2 million for 158 scholarships and Northern Arizona University received $6.4 million for 240 scholarships.

Arizona State University was awarded $5.6 million to help fill nursing needs for 104 students, and Creighton was given $5.9 million for 80 schoalrships

Creighton received an additional $6 million in capital costs tied with adding a cohort of student nurses.

Students entered into the program are required to commit to working in Arizona for four years post-graduation. They must also have a bachelor’s degree in a field outside of nursing.

The grant aims to address the shortage of nurses in the state by taking away financial barriers and by providing scholarships to a diverse group of students.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/John Locher)...
Associated Press

Is pumping Mississippi River water to the west a solution or dream?

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions.
19 hours ago
(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Travis Scott to headline Rolling Stone Live Super Bowl party in Scottsdale

Rapper Travis Scott will be the headliner for the Rolling Stone Live Super Bowl party going down in Scottsdale later this month.
19 hours ago
The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Jus...
Kevin Stone

Arizona leaders call out California on Colorado River water negotiations

Arizona politicians are calling for more cooperation from California in negotiations over Colorado River water supply distribution.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Public Service)...
KTAR.com

APS boss says big rate hike necessary to keep up with customer demand

The president of Arizona's largest public utility said Wednesday a proposed monthly base rate hike of at least 23% is necessary but most customers would not see that large an increase.
19 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Danny Shapiro

Arizona Chamber of Commerce president says Super Bowl could bring state up to $2 billion

Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, projects the state to strongly benefit from the Super Bowl.
19 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, left, wants to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayor...
KTAR.com

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona aims to impeach Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona is pursuing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of border security.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
5 Arizona universities get $43.1M in scholarship funding for 900 student nurses