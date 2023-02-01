Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Chamber of Commerce president says Super Bowl could bring state up to $1 billion

Feb 1, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: Feb 2, 2023, 7:27 am
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona business leader believes the state could bring in up to $1 billion due to the Super Bowl, a figure that would be triple the intake of the last time the game was hosted in Glendale.

Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, projects the state to strongly benefit from the Feb. 12 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’re talking about a lot of hotels, restaurants, local mom and pop shops … everything just getting flooded with out-of-state dollars that come in,” Seiden told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

Seiden said the lowest projections for the state’s Super Bowl intake is $600 million, but anticipates a higher total as Arizona hosts the event for the first time since the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks went to battle in 2015.

The game that year brought in $720 million for Arizona, according to Seiden.

“Anything you pay sales tax on, it goes into the state coffers and that’s great for the state. It’s great for local businesses,” he said.

Two passionate fan bases and other big events happening around the time of the game should accelerate spending and get more people to the Valley, Seiden added.

The Barrett-Jackson car auction just finished this past weekend and the WM Phoenix Open, the golf tournament that is one of the biggest annual events in the Valley, will happen the same week as the Super Bowl.

“There’s so much to be excited about,” Seiden said. “Three monster mega events in a row.”

Seiden expects momentum to continue after the Super Bowl concludes.

Spring training, another massive annual economy booster for Arizona, is slated to have its first full season since 2019.

“These people, when they come in for the Super Bowl, I don’t know if they’re going to leave,” Seiden said. “They’re just going to see how easy life can be here.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the projected economic impact could be up to $2 billion. The correct projection is $1 billion.

