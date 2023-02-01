Man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing jogger in Peoria

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested Saturday, accused of sexually abusing a woman who was jogging in Peoria, authorities said.

Steven Ryan Michael, 27, faces multiple counts of sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release.

Police said Michael approached a jogger from behind on Skunk Creek Trail near 75th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday.

Police said he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and sexually abused her.

The woman aggressively fought Michael and got away. She called 911, authorities said.

Officers found Michael near the area of the assault and he was taken into custody without incident.

Michael could face more charges or current charges could be amended later, police said.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with additional information was asked to call Peoria police at 623-773-8874.

