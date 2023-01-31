PHOENIX — Coming to metro Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? You better have deep pockets.

Fans can expect to spend at least five figures on game tickets, flights and lodging during the big weekend — and that’s not including other costs that will drive up the credit card bill.

Multiple resale sites has a get-in price of more than $6,000 a ticket for the country’s most popular annual sporting event.

A cool $6,500 will get you an upper deck, end zone seat via Seat Geek.

Ticketmaster’s cheapest option is listed at $5,800 per ticket, but add in $1,200 in fees and fans can see the big game for $7,000.

Through the NFL, fans can get a seat for about $6,700.

Costs won’t stop there.

Discount flyers Spirit and Frontier are offering round-trip, nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for about $400 in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Prices jump to north of $1,000 for United, American, Southwest and other airlines, according to Google Flights. They rise even further for those hoping to do a quick weekend trip to the Valley.

Flights from Kansas City are similarly priced, says Google Flights.

The cheapest nonstop flights into Sky Harbor during the week are around $600. Spirit and Frontier are offering $300 round trip flights, but expect a layover long enough to re-watch the Chiefs’ two playoff wins.

Hotels…well, if you haven’t yet booked a room in the Valley for the weekend, don’t expect anything luxurious or close to the Glendale stadium unless you’re willing to fork over another four figures.

A room at the Hampton Inn and Suites at Westgate — within walking distance from the stadium — is going for $2,200 a night, according to Google.

The cheapest listed price for commercial lodging is a Motel 6 in north Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Bell Road for $230 a night.

Vacation rentals are also jacking up prices.

A four-bedroom house blocks away from State Farm Stadium is listed at $7,000 a night, meaning a full weekend would drain the bank account of $20,000.

Going smaller and further out, a room in a house in the north Valley near I-17 and Happy Valley Road would cost only $155 a night.

The Super Bowl will kick off in Glendale at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

