ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale firefighter honored for life-saving effort by city of Surprise

Jan 31, 2023, 4:15 AM
BY
(Facebook Photo/Surprise City Gov)

PHOENIX — A Glendale firefighter was honored Monday for life-saving actions he made last August, the city of Surprise announced.

Firefighter Timothy Webb aided a man with a life-threatening injury on Aug. 6 shortly after an altercation broke out near a home in Surprise, according to a press release.

Neighbor Webb, the off-duty Glendale firefighter and EMT, heard the commotion and came out of his home to see a victim who needed immediate medical care, the release said.

He helped the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene to continue providing life-saving treatment. A man wielding a knife stabbed the victim at a home where multiple people were located, the release said.

The crew belonging to Surprise Fire Station 303 then took the victim to a hospital.

Officials said the victim survived the attack in part due to Webbs’ actions.

The Surprise Police Department and the Surprise Fire-Medical Department lead the ceremony at Fire Station 303.

