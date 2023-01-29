ARIZONA NEWS
Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, person at scene detained
Jan 28, 2023, 9:57 PM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
A man with a gunshot wound was found and transported to a local medical facility. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.
Police say they detained a man at the scene believed to be involved with the incident.
Detectives responded to the scene and an investigation on what led to the shooting is underway.
