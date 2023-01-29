Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, person at scene detained

Jan 28, 2023, 9:57 PM
PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A man with a gunshot wound was found and transported to a local medical facility. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police say they detained a man at the scene believed to be involved with the incident.

Detectives responded to the scene and an investigation on what led to the shooting is underway.

Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, person at scene detained