PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A man with a gunshot wound was found and transported to a local medical facility. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police say they detained a man at the scene believed to be involved with the incident.

Detectives responded to the scene and an investigation on what led to the shooting is underway.

