Arizona Democrats elect Yolanda Bejarano as next party chair

PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic Party State Committee members elected Yolanda Bejarano as their next chair.

Bejarano defeated Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo 440 votes to 186 during a virtual party meeting on Saturday, according to ABC 15’s Garrett Archer.

“Arizona Democrats had huge successes in both 2020 and 2022, and it is my full intention to continue that trajectory into 2024 and beyond,” Bejarano said in a press release.

“There is much to be done and I look forward to speaking with people across the state to ensure that we have a successful and unified strategy not just for federal races but for our state and local races as well.”

Bejarano was most recently the field director for Communications Workers of America and vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party.

She was endorsed by state Reps. Greg Stanton, Raul Grijalva and Ruben Gallego, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly and former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Bejarano succeeds Raquel Teran, a member of the Arizona Senate, who was elected as party chair in 2021.

The new party leader listed out goals on her campaign website including taking control of the state legislature in 2024 by focusing more so on down-ballot elections. She also said she would not seek higher office while serving as chair.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, who endorsed Gallardo, along with other state officials posted their congratulations to Bejarano and other elected board members.

Congrats to the newly elected @azdemparty board – I look forward to partnering with them and @a_dlcc over the next 2 years to win back our US House & Senate seats, deliver our electoral votes for Pres. Biden again, and flip the legislature blue. Time to get to work. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) January 28, 2023

Congratulations to @yolitorosentado on being elected the next Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party! After working with you on my last two campaigns, I am confident your leadership will strengthen our party and guarantee even more wins up and down the ballot. pic.twitter.com/Aq7sr3qpvo — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) January 28, 2023

Congratulations @yolitorosentado, I know the @azdemparty is in good hands. I look forward to working with you and helping win in 2024. #TurnArizonaBlue — Supervisor Steve Gallardo (@Steve_Gallardo) January 28, 2023

The Democrats are coming off a strong Nov. 8 election in which party members won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and U.S. senator.

Arizona Republicans, meanwhile, elected former state treasure and Donald Trump supporter Jeff DeWit as its next party chair to replace Kelli Ward.

