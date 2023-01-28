Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

John Mayer hits road on solo acoustic tour with spring stop in Phoenix

Jan 28, 2023, 5:45 AM
John Mayer performs onstage during HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren...
John Mayer performs onstage during HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Nonprofit on Oct. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)
(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer is tuning up for his first solo acoustic tour, which will make a stop in Phoenix in the spring.

Mayer will play downtown’s Footprint Center on April 5 of his North American arena jaunt. Presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Ticket sales to the general public will start Friday at 9 a.m.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the auctions will go to Mayer’s Back To You Fund and programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Phoenix native Alec Benjamin will open the show for the home crowd, as well as other select dates.

In a tweet, Mayer said he’d be playing old and new songs.

The 45-year-old Mayer also plans to perform on the electric guitar and piano, but it is the full acoustic sets that are drawing special attention.

Mayer scored his first big hit with 2003’s “Your Body is a Wonderland,” which earned him a Grammy for best male pop vocal performance.

RELATED STORIES

His hitmaking continued with “Daughters,” “Waiting for the World to Change,” “Say,” “Gravity” and “New Light.”

He last played Phoenix in September 2019, according to setlist.fm, at the downtown venue when it was called Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The solo tour kicks off in Newark, New Jersey, on March 11 and ends in Los Angeles on April 14.

That should give him some time to recover before going back on the road for Dead & Company’s final tour May 19-July 15. The band will play Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) on May 23.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Facebook Photo/Jeff DeWitt)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Republicans elect Jeff DeWitt as new party chair

Former Arizona treasurer Jeff DeWit was elected chair of the state Republican party on Saturday by the GOP state committee.
16 hours ago
A migrant from Michoacan, Mexico, uses the CBPOne app Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. A...
Associated Press

Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

A mobile app for migrants to seek asylum in the United States has been overwhelmed since it was introduced this month.
16 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek suspects in fatal shooting of 33-year-old man

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking two men in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon.
16 hours ago
(Flickr Photo/Sebastiaan ter Burg)...
KTAR.com

Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support

People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
16 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Human skull found at South Mountain Park being investigated as a homicide

Phoenix police said Saturday the case of a human skull being found at South Mountain Park is now being investigated as a homicide. 
16 hours ago
Bradley Holmes (MCSO Photo)...
KTAR.com

Scottsdale police make arrest in Molotov cocktail incidents

Scottsdale police said Saturday an arrest has been made for the recent Molotov cocktail incidents after multiple cars were targeted this month.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
John Mayer hits road on solo acoustic tour with spring stop in Phoenix