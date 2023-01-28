PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer is tuning up for his first solo acoustic tour, which will make a stop in Phoenix in the spring.

Mayer will play downtown’s Footprint Center on April 5 of his North American arena jaunt. Presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Ticket sales to the general public will start Friday at 9 a.m.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the auctions will go to Mayer’s Back To You Fund and programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Phoenix native Alec Benjamin will open the show for the home crowd, as well as other select dates.

In a tweet, Mayer said he’d be playing old and new songs.

Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…

John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023

The 45-year-old Mayer also plans to perform on the electric guitar and piano, but it is the full acoustic sets that are drawing special attention.

Mayer scored his first big hit with 2003’s “Your Body is a Wonderland,” which earned him a Grammy for best male pop vocal performance.

His hitmaking continued with “Daughters,” “Waiting for the World to Change,” “Say,” “Gravity” and “New Light.”

He last played Phoenix in September 2019, according to setlist.fm, at the downtown venue when it was called Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The solo tour kicks off in Newark, New Jersey, on March 11 and ends in Los Angeles on April 14.

That should give him some time to recover before going back on the road for Dead & Company’s final tour May 19-July 15. The band will play Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) on May 23.

