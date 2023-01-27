Close
Think Tank talks law with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

Jan 27, 2023, 10:40 AM
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)
(Getty Images File Photo)
Mike O'Neil/The Think Tank's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has been in office less than four weeks. This week’s Think Tank presents a most interesting discussion with our new attorney general in what I believe is her first in-depth interview since taking office.

Mayes has hit the ground running with a flurry of activity, often reversing the actions of her predecessor. We ask about her:

1. Death penalty moratorium.

2. Dismissing the state’s lawsuit, filed by her predecessor, questioning the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

3. Shifting the focus of the Election Integrity Unit from voter fraud to protecting voting access and limiting voter suppression.

We then discuss her other priorities including:

1. Abortion. Will she prosecute women or doctors based on the 2022 abortion legislation?

2. The Saudi Arabian alfalfa farm. She has stated she will challenge the deal that gave up state water resources for this water-intensive project. What is the legal basis on which the deal can be challenged?

We also discuss the status of the various legal challenges to the 2022 election. All of those that have reached a legal conclusion have been dismissed. Which of these are still out there? Will anything come of any of them?

In the rest of the show, Mike provides some food for thought on several topics. These include the debt ceiling; the border “crisis”; what “voter fraud” usually looks like; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg’s answer to a question about late-term abortions; and the dangers of uncritical blind nationalism.

The Think Tank airs on KTAR 92.3 FM on Saturday 6-7 p.m. and Sunday 9-10 p.m.

Podcasts are available after broadcast. Older shows are archived at www.mikeoneil.org.

