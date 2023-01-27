Suspect arrested in baseball bat beating of javelina in Surprise

PHOENIX – A video posted of a wild animal being attacked by a man with a baseball bat led to an animal cruelty arrest in the West Valley, authorities said.

Roger Henry Alexander, 20, was booked into jail Wednesday on a felony count of animal cruelty in the beating of a javelina, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.

Alexander also was processed on a misdemeanor count of intentional unnecessary physical injury to an animal.

Police said they were alerted to the video that showed someone getting out of a parked car near Bullard Avenue and Waddell Road on the evening of Jan. 18.

The vehicle, with its headlights on, was stopped in the street facing the javelina. The driver, who was wearing batting gloves and holding a bat, approached the animal then hit it in the head, police said.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Alexander was a baseball player for Ottawa University Arizona in Surprise and worked as an umpire.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone with more information about the case should contact them at 623-222-4000, 623-222-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

