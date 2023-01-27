Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend

Jan 27, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed.

In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 westbound on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler boulevards, all Loop 202 ramps to I-10 westbound and US 60 eastbound on-ramps at Priest Drive will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed from Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10, eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue and the HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 will also be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement program. The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed.

In Mesa, eastbound US 60 will be closed between Val Vista Drive and Power Road from 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road will also be closed.

Finally, westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday for a new interchange construction.

