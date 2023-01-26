Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for West Valley couple with medical and memory problems

Jan 26, 2023
Philip Barone, left; Sebastiana Barone (Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
Philip Barone, left; Sebastiana Barone (Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday afternoon for a husband and wife who have cognitive and medical problems, authorities said.

Philip Barone, 88, and Sebastiana Barone, 90, were found safe, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 p.m.

They were reported missing late Wednesday.

No additional information was available.

