PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday afternoon for a husband and wife who have cognitive and medical problems, authorities said.

Philip Barone, 88, and Sebastiana Barone, 90, were found safe, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 p.m.

They were reported missing late Wednesday.

No additional information was available.

