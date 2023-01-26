ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert canceled for West Valley couple with medical and memory problems
Jan 26, 2023, 5:44 AM | Updated: 2:17 pm
(Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday afternoon for a husband and wife who have cognitive and medical problems, authorities said.
Philip Barone, 88, and Sebastiana Barone, 90, were found safe, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 p.m.
They were reported missing late Wednesday.
No additional information was available.
