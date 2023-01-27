Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Beck, French band Phoenix bringing co-headline tour to Footprint Center

Jan 27, 2023, 8:00 AM
(Getty Images Photos)...
(Getty Images Photos)
(Getty Images Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix are scheduled to appear in the Valley this summer.

Tickets for the Aug. 11 show at Footprint Center in Phoenix will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Beck and Phoenix co-headline the 19-city Summer Odyssey tour, scheduled to begin Aug. 1 in Seattle. Other stops include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more.

The tour will close out Sept. 10 in Columbia, Maryland.

Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe will open the show in the Valley.

Beck, 52, is a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee who has maintained a long-lasting career.

His song “Loser” was a smash hit in 1994. In 1995, he won the best male rock vocal performance Grammy for “Where It’s At.” Twenty years later, his album “Morning Phase” won the Grammy for best rock album in 2015.

Phoenix is a critically acclaimed band from France that has been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning best alternative album in 2010 for “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” which included hit singles “1901” and “Lisztomania.”

The band also won best rock album in 2014 for “Bankrupt!” at the French Victoires de La Musique.

