Glendale rolls out guide, map to promote local business before Super Bowl

PHOENIX — As Super Bowl XLVII draws near, host city Glendale is rolling out an official guide with an interactive map to promote local businesses.

QR codes to access the online guide will be posted on fliers, posters and murals at the Westgate Entertainment District and Arrowhead Towne Center.

The information channel at Glendale hotels will also feature the campaign and direct visitors to the website.

The map uses geolocation to provide a list of nearby businesses and directions.

Christian Green, economic development officer for the West Valley suburb, said the guide is part of a larger strategy to encourage economic development.

“The focus of this program is to provide a more robust engagement with local businesses,” Green said in a press release Wednesday.

“It also provides tools to increase their visibility at this and other events which occur in the city of Glendale’s growing sports and entertainment district.”

Tens of thousands of out-of-town visitors are expected to descend upon the Valley for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl and related activities.

