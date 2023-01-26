Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale rolls out guide, map to promote local business before Super Bowl

Jan 25, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 5:51 am
(City of Glendale)...
(City of Glendale)
(City of Glendale)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As Super Bowl XLVII draws near, host city Glendale is rolling out an official guide with an interactive map to promote local businesses.

QR codes to access the online guide will be posted on fliers, posters and murals at the Westgate Entertainment District and Arrowhead Towne Center.

The information channel at Glendale hotels will also feature the campaign and direct visitors to the website.

The map uses geolocation to provide a list of nearby businesses and directions.

RELATED STORIES

Christian Green, economic development officer for the West Valley suburb, said the guide is part of a larger strategy to encourage economic development.

“The focus of this program is to provide a more robust engagement with local businesses,” Green said in a press release Wednesday.

“It also provides tools to increase their visibility at this and other events which occur in the city of Glendale’s growing sports and entertainment district.”

Tens of thousands of out-of-town visitors are expected to descend upon the Valley for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl and related activities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
19 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
19 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
19 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
19 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Glendale rolls out guide, map to promote local business before Super Bowl