ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s a list of concerts going on in metro Phoenix during Super Bowl week

Jan 26, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Getty Images Photos)...
(Getty Images Photos)
(Getty Images Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The second weekend in February is filled with dozens, if not hundreds, of events to supplement the influx of entertainment seekers who will be in town to enjoy the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

In what is sure to be one of the busiest weekends of the year, we’ve taken the liberty to narrow down just the concerts that will be taking place, from Westgate in Glendale to the Chandler Convention Center and everywhere in between.

Many of the events will be taking place as a series at the same venue like the Coors Light Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale or the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

You may have your plans line up, but if you are searching for a concert to attend in the lead up to the big game or after a full slate of golf at TPC Scottsdale, here are some of the top options in the days before the Feb. 12 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • Super Bowl Soul Celebration: An Evening of Celebration and Culture – Mesa Arts Center
  • Suits & Sneakers presents Rick Ross – The W Scottsdale
  • Coors Light Birds Nest: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane – TPC Scottsdale

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • Jason Aldean with Mackenzie Porter – TPC Scottsdale
  • Steve Aoki – Talking Stick Resort
  • Tailgate Time Machine ft. Slim Thug, Baby Bash and Paul Wall – The Hot Chick
  • Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Paramore and Bleachers – Footprint Center
  • Tyga Big Game Weekend Bash- Maya Day & Nightclub
  • Jimmy Eat World at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park
  • Luke Combs at SiriusXM Party – Arizona Financial Theatre
  • DJ Pauly D at Salt Tacos y Tequila Big Game Weekend Bash – Westgate Entertainment District
  • Super Weekend Presents G-Eazy – The W Scottsdale
  • Dillon Francis Big Game Week Party – Cake Nightclub (Scottsdale)

Friday, Feb. 10

  • Coors Light Birds Nest: Machine Gun Kelly – TPC Scottsdale
  • Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Dave Matthews Band – Footprint Center
  • Tailgate Time Machine ft. T-Pain – The Hot Chick
  • Alesso Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub
  • Shaq’s Fun House ft. Diplo and Snoop Dogg – Talking Stick Resort
  • The FanDuel Party ft. The Killers – Tempe Beach Park
  • Dru Hill 25th Anniversary Tour – Chandler Center for the Arts
  • Planters Legends Party hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis ft. Nelly – Wild Horse Pass
  • Lee Brice at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park
  • Super Weekend Presents Cardi-B – The W Scottsdale

Saturday, Feb. 11

  • Gronk Beach 2023 with 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon and more – Talking Stick Resort
  • Tailgate Time Machine ft. Fashen and Vice – The Hot Chick
  • The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2023 ft Kim Cruse – Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
  • BetMGM West Fest ft. Tim McGraw – Westgate Entertainment District
  • Zedd at Tao X Maxim Big Game Party – Southwest Jet Center
  • Kaskade Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub
  • SI The Party ft. The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly – Talking Stick Resort
  • Coors Light Birds Nest: The Chainsmokers with Gryffin – TPC Scottsdale
  • Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Imagine Dragons – Footprint Center

