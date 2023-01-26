Here’s a list of concerts going on in metro Phoenix during Super Bowl week

PHOENIX — The second weekend in February is filled with dozens, if not hundreds, of events to supplement the influx of entertainment seekers who will be in town to enjoy the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

In what is sure to be one of the busiest weekends of the year, we’ve taken the liberty to narrow down just the concerts that will be taking place, from Westgate in Glendale to the Chandler Convention Center and everywhere in between.

Many of the events will be taking place as a series at the same venue like the Coors Light Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale or the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

You may have your plans line up, but if you are searching for a concert to attend in the lead up to the big game or after a full slate of golf at TPC Scottsdale, here are some of the top options in the days before the Feb. 12 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Super Bowl Soul Celebration: An Evening of Celebration and Culture – Mesa Arts Center

Suits & Sneakers presents Rick Ross – The W Scottsdale

Coors Light Birds Nest: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane – TPC Scottsdale

Thursday, Feb. 9

Jason Aldean with Mackenzie Porter – TPC Scottsdale

Steve Aoki – Talking Stick Resort

Tailgate Time Machine ft. Slim Thug, Baby Bash and Paul Wall – The Hot Chick

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Paramore and Bleachers – Footprint Center

Tyga Big Game Weekend Bash- Maya Day & Nightclub

Jimmy Eat World at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park

Luke Combs at SiriusXM Party – Arizona Financial Theatre

DJ Pauly D at Salt Tacos y Tequila Big Game Weekend Bash – Westgate Entertainment District

Super Weekend Presents G-Eazy – The W Scottsdale

Dillon Francis Big Game Week Party – Cake Nightclub (Scottsdale)

Friday, Feb. 10

Coors Light Birds Nest: Machine Gun Kelly – TPC Scottsdale

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Dave Matthews Band – Footprint Center

Tailgate Time Machine ft. T-Pain – The Hot Chick

Alesso Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub

Shaq’s Fun House ft. Diplo and Snoop Dogg – Talking Stick Resort

The FanDuel Party ft. The Killers – Tempe Beach Park

Dru Hill 25th Anniversary Tour – Chandler Center for the Arts

Planters Legends Party hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis ft. Nelly – Wild Horse Pass

Lee Brice at the Super Bowl Experience – Margaret T. Hance Park

Super Weekend Presents Cardi-B – The W Scottsdale

Saturday, Feb. 11

Gronk Beach 2023 with 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon and more – Talking Stick Resort

Tailgate Time Machine ft. Fashen and Vice – The Hot Chick

The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2023 ft Kim Cruse – Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

BetMGM West Fest ft. Tim McGraw – Westgate Entertainment District

Zedd at Tao X Maxim Big Game Party – Southwest Jet Center

Kaskade Big Game Weekend Bash – Maya Dayclub

SI The Party ft. The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly – Talking Stick Resort

Coors Light Birds Nest: The Chainsmokers with Gryffin – TPC Scottsdale

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Imagine Dragons – Footprint Center

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.