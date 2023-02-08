Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix woman who was subject of December Silver Alert found safe

Feb 8, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm
(Phoenix Police Department Photo)
(Phoenix Police Department Photo)
(Phoenix Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix woman on Wednesday, two months after it was issued.

Betty Jo Pate, 44, was found safe, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. No details about where or when she was located were released.

Pate had last been seen Dec. 4 near 73rd Avenue and Vineyard Road. A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 8.

Pate stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has cognitive impairment can cause her to have difficulty remembering places.

