Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you.

From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags.

Hours vary by location, so make sure to call ahead of time to ensure that the restaurant will be open and able to serve you.

Here are some of the Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open on Thursday.

MATCH Restaurant and Lounge

MATCH Restaurant and Lounge in Phoenix is offering guests a classic Thanksgiving meal.

The restaurant will serve a 3-course holiday meal dine-in, including turkey, stuffing, stuffed roasted acorn squash, cranberry pecan salad, carrot ginger soup, pumpkin spice mousse and warm cranberry cobbler.

Price: $59

Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows

Hearth ’61, the restaurant at the Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, is serving up Thanksgiving favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with to-go options.

The slow-roasted turkey dinner comes with country gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, chorizo cornbread stuffing, crispy Brussel sprouts and cranberry-orange relish.

Price: $135 per person for the turkey dinner, $35 for children 12 and under. Prices drop to $71 per person for to-go and $32 for children 12 and under.

Chart House in Scottsdale

The Chart House in Scottsdale is open on Thanksgiving with a menu that has holiday favorites along with other items from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People can get a traditional turkey dinner, or choose from a variety of options including slow-roasted prime rib, apple jack Chilean sea bass, macadamia nut crusted mahi or surf and turf. The dessert menu features pumpkin pie, fresh pecan pie, a mini lava cake or cheesecake.

Price: $59 for a three-course meal

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar with three Valley locations is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serving up a Thanksgiving three-course meal.

Entrée options include mixed herb-roasted turkey breast and turkey gravy, prime bone-in ribeye and petite filet mignon.

Price: Entrees start at $57

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse in Scottsdale will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and have a three-course meal headlined by an oven-roasted turkey roulade with savory sage, cranberry stuffing and various sides.

The starter is a winter salad, while the dessert is a pumpkin cheesecake with sea salt caramel.

The restaurant’s full menu will also be available.

Price: $59

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Scottsdale is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and serving up a traditional three-course Thanksgiving meal.

The roasted turkey breast entrée comes with sausage and herb stuffing and cranberry relish with side options that include garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and creamed spinach with a pumpkin cheesecake or vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Price: $44 for children and $17 for children

STK

STK in Scottsdale is offering its Thanksgiving special all day dine-in and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeout.

The meal comes with turkey, cornbread, sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, a maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust, classic gravy and cranberry orange chutney.

Price: $64 for adults, $29 for children; Takeout is $124 for two and includes spiced pumpkin pie.

Of course, there will be options for those who want to get a Thanksgiving meal while not breaking the bank.

Dozens of Phoenix-area chain restaurants will be open for the holiday, with several offering special Thanksgiving meals.

• Boston Market: The restaurant will offer a special Thanksgiving meal on Thursday that will be available in store or to go.

• Buca di Beppo: The Italian restaurant will offer a special Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, gravy and garlic mashed potatoes, that is available to go.

• Chompie’s: The New York deli chain will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving with a $24.99 meal. If you’re hosting a crowd for the holiday, it will offer a meal deal for $249-299.

• Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel will offer guests in-store Thanksgiving meals and meals that can be taken to go.

• Denny’s: If you’re looking to eat at any time of the day, Denny’s will offer a turkey and dressing dinner to guests on Thanksgiving.

• Golden Corral: Call ahead to check that your location is open, but all are offering take-home Thanksgiving options.

• Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Romano’s will offer guests a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $29.99.

For those who find themselves with a delicious home-cooked meal ready to go … except for that one key missing ingredient, here are which stores will be open to save the day:

AJ’s Fine Foods: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Albertson’s : open, call for hours

: open, call for hours Bashas’ : 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costco : closed

: closed Food City: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fry’s : open until 5 p.m.

: open until 5 p.m. Safeway: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sam’s Club: closed

closed Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Target : closed

: closed Trader Joe’s: closed

closed Walmart : closed

: closed Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.