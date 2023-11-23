Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Nov 23, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you.

From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags.

Hours vary by location, so make sure to call ahead of time to ensure that the restaurant will be open and able to serve you.

Here are some of the Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open on Thursday.

MATCH Restaurant and Lounge

MATCH Restaurant and Lounge in Phoenix is offering guests a classic Thanksgiving meal.

The restaurant will serve a 3-course holiday meal dine-in, including turkey, stuffing, stuffed roasted acorn squash, cranberry pecan salad, carrot ginger soup, pumpkin spice mousse and warm cranberry cobbler.

Price: $59

Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows

Hearth ’61, the restaurant at the Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, is serving up Thanksgiving favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with to-go options.

The slow-roasted turkey dinner comes with country gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, chorizo cornbread stuffing, crispy Brussel sprouts and cranberry-orange relish.

Price: $135 per person for the turkey dinner, $35 for children 12 and under. Prices drop to $71 per person for to-go and $32 for children 12 and under.

Chart House in Scottsdale

The Chart House in Scottsdale is open on Thanksgiving with a menu that has holiday favorites along with other items from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People can get a traditional turkey dinner, or choose from a variety of options including slow-roasted prime rib, apple jack Chilean sea bass, macadamia nut crusted mahi or surf and turf. The dessert menu features pumpkin pie, fresh pecan pie, a mini lava cake or cheesecake.

Price: $59 for a three-course meal

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar with three Valley locations is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serving up a Thanksgiving three-course meal.

Entrée options include mixed herb-roasted turkey breast and turkey gravy, prime bone-in ribeye and petite filet mignon.

Price: Entrees start at $57

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse in Scottsdale will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and have a three-course meal headlined by an oven-roasted turkey roulade with savory sage, cranberry stuffing and various sides.

The starter is a winter salad, while the dessert is a pumpkin cheesecake with sea salt caramel.

The restaurant’s full menu will also be available.

Price: $59

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Scottsdale is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and serving up a traditional three-course Thanksgiving meal.

The roasted turkey breast entrée comes with sausage and herb stuffing and cranberry relish with side options that include garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and creamed spinach with a pumpkin cheesecake or vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Price: $44 for children and $17 for children

STK

STK in Scottsdale is offering its Thanksgiving special all day dine-in and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeout.

The meal comes with turkey, cornbread, sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, a maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust, classic gravy and cranberry orange chutney.

Price: $64 for adults, $29 for children; Takeout is $124 for two and includes spiced pumpkin pie.

Of course, there will be options for those who want to get a Thanksgiving meal while not breaking the bank.

Dozens of Phoenix-area chain restaurants will be open for the holiday, with several offering special Thanksgiving meals.

Boston Market: The restaurant will offer a special Thanksgiving meal on Thursday that will be available in store or to go.

• Buca di Beppo: The Italian restaurant will offer a special Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, gravy and garlic mashed potatoes, that is available to go.

Chompie’s: The New York deli chain will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving with a $24.99 meal. If you’re hosting a crowd for the holiday, it will offer a meal deal for $249-299.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel will offer guests in-store Thanksgiving meals and meals that can be taken to go.

• Denny’s: If you’re looking to eat at any time of the day, Denny’s will offer a turkey and dressing dinner to guests on Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral: Call ahead to check that your location is open, but all are offering take-home Thanksgiving options.

• Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Romano’s will offer guests a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $29.99.

For those who find themselves with a delicious home-cooked meal ready to go … except for that one key missing ingredient, here are which stores will be open to save the day:

  • AJ’s Fine Foods: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Albertson’s: open, call for hours
  • Bashas’: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Costco: closed
  • Food City: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Fry’s: open until 5 p.m.
  • Safeway: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: closed
  • Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Target: closed
  • Trader Joe’s: closed
  • Walmart: closed
  • Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo sticks her tongue out for the camera. (Photo courte...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo opens voting to name month-old giraffe, 5th baby since 2017

The fifth baby giraffe has been delivered since 2017 at the Phoenix Zoo and zookeepers are asking for the public's help in naming her.

2 hours ago

Cornish Pasty Co. plans to a downtown Glendale, Arizona, location in spring 2024....

KTAR.com

Cornish Pasty Co. plans to open downtown Glendale restaurant in spring

The Cornish Pasty Co. is bringing its British-inspired fare to the revitalized Gaslight Building in downtown Glendale next year.

4 hours ago

(Photo provided by Best Friends Animal Society.)...

KTAR.com

Here are tips to help ensure pets have a safe and happy Thanksgiving

The holiday season is here and keeping your pets safe and happy this Thanksgiving will be a top priority. Here are some tips.

5 hours ago

Lawrence Cooley was last seen Tuesday and authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Wednesday, N...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Sun City man last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for a missing Sun City man who was last seen Tuesday near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

17 hours ago

This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoeni...

Kevin Stone

It’s ZooLights season: What to know about popular Phoenix Zoo event

ZooLights, the Phoenix Zoo's popular annual holiday extravaganza, makes its seasonal debut on Wednesday night.

18 hours ago

Mugshot of Manuel Anthony Sierra, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2023, for a s...

KTAR.com

Man connected to 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix sentenced to 22 years in prison

The man who terrorized the Valley with a string of drive-by shootings nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving