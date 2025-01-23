Hardware replacement tips homeowners should know in 2025...

Updating the look of your doors and windows can be as simple as replacing the hardware. Aesthetics play a big part in choosing door handles, locks and hinges, window handles and cranks. There are many styles and materials to choose from. Broken door or window hardware is another reason for replacement.

There are thousands of different designs and materials for door and window hardware. Let’s look at some thoughts on choosing hardware and some tips on replacing the hardware yourself.

Window hardware

By and large, your ability to change window hardware will depend upon the window type and what the frame is made of.

Aluminum and vinyl window frames typically have operating hardware built into the window frame. For example, a single-hung aluminum window may have the lifting handle as part of the window sash construction, and you can’t change that.

Wood windows often have hardware attached mechanically, via screw or nail, to the window sash. The sash of the window is the part of the window that is movable; that’s the part that goes up and down or out, as seen in awning or casement-style windows.

Handles are probably the easiest piece of hardware to replace. Typically, there will be one or two screws to remove. The new hardware can be easily installed using the same holes as the old. If not, and the placement of new hardware requires making new holes, you may need to fill the old holes with some wood putty, sand smooth, and repaint that sash.

Window crank replacement may be a little trickier. Often the operational mechanism is accessible only by removing the trim at the sill, or bottom of the window frame. You need to carefully pry the trim loose and slide the mechanism out. Once replaced with the new hardware, the trim can be replaced. Make sure you have a little touch-up paint on hand, just in case.

Window tips

Look at the window hardware you are thinking about replacing. If you can see how the hardware is attached, then your direction is clear. If you must dismantle it before you can see how it is connected, you may have to research it more or call a professional. Sometimes, a special tool is needed. When shopping for new hardware, compare the attachment process of the old hardware with the new. Changing hardware on a painted window will likely require some patching. The new hardware, if a different design and size than the old, may not cover the same area. When you remove the old hardware, you may find exposed wood surrounded by areas outside the hardware with layers of paint. You will need sandpaper, wood filler, and matching paint to prep and paint the area that is not covered with coats of paint. Make the patch before you install the new hardware so you won’t have to work around it.

Door hardware

Door hardware can be simpler to repair than hardware for windows. There are three basic pieces of hardware that can be replaced, knobs, deadbolts, and hinges.

When choosing new doorknobs, take some time to figure out what will work best for those living in your home. Brinks Hardware has hands-free lever-style handles. Push, pull or rotate with hands or hips. These handles come in very handy for doors where you carry in groceries.

Exterior door hardware

The home’s perimeter door hardware typically serves multiple functions; entry by turning a knob or depressing a latch and a locking function such as a deadbolt. For front door security, you can choose between a key lock or a lock with a code.

Tips

Tips

Look for marks or lines from existing hardware that the new hardware may not cover. Remove the existing hardware, including cover plates, before ordering new ones to see if any discoloration has occurred. If the door is stained or painted, proceed as outlined in the step above. You may have to re-stain the door or make minor patches and repairs, as we discussed with the windows above. For knobs, handles, or deadbolts, you should only need a screwdriver to remove the hardware. Typically, specialty tools are not required. There is typically a hole in the door for the handle and another for the deadbolt. Make sure your new hardware choice aligns with existing openings for easy conversion. If replacing hinges, ensure the new hinge is the same size or larger than the existing hinge. The mortise, the cut-out portion of the jamb for the hinge to set in, can be made larger much easier than it can be made smaller. Making it smaller takes wood filler, sanding, and painting. If the jamb is finished with stain, matching the filler is tough to do.

Interior door hardware

Interior doors typically only have one hole cut into them for a single knob or lever handle and latch. As with exterior doors, you should only need a screwdriver to remove the old device and install the new one.

Tips

Measure the escutcheon plate, the part of the handle system that sits directly on the door, before you buy new hardware. If the new escutcheon plate is smaller than the original, you will have some patching to do as we mentioned above.

The latch plate is mortised into the side of the leading edge of the door. These are typically a standard size, so you may not have to patch this area.

There are many reasons for replacing window and door hardware. Whatever your reasons are, this Do-It-Yourself project can be among the easiest ones you could undertake at home.

If you have done this in your home, we would love to hear how the project went. Please drop us a note at info@rosieonthehouse.com. We enjoy your stories.