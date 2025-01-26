5-minute technology cleanup tips to try in 2025...

Digital junk piles up faster than clutter in real life. There are files you don’t need, all those random screenshots, apps you downloaded and used ones, and blurry photos clogging up your camera roll.

Win a pair of $329 Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Enter here, no purchase necessary!

It all adds up, slowing your devices down and making everything feel messy. The good news? Cleaning it up is easier than you think. Let’s do a quick declutter that will make you say, “Ahhh, that feels better.”

Step 1: Update your devices

There are too many dangerous bugs out there to skip security patches.

On a Windows PC, head to Settings > Windows Update.

On a Mac, go to General > Software Update.

On an Android, tap Settings > System > Software.

On an iPhone, tap Settings > General > Software Update.

Start with your phone

Apps are space hogs

Scroll through your app list and delete any you’re not using anymore. If it’s been months, you’re not going to use it. Trust me. And even if you do want it later, great, download it again.

While you’re at it, move the apps you want to spend less time using (Instagram for me) off your phone’s home screen. You can hide the app or just move it to another page or folder.

On iPhone:

Swipe left to get past all your app screens and open the App Library.

To delete, touch and hold an app icon > Delete App > Delete to confirm.

On Android:

Open the Google Play Store app, and tap your Profile icon.

Tap Manage apps & devices > Manage.

Select the name of the app you want to delete, then tap Uninstall.

Step 2: There’s time for a quick photo cleanup

On iPhone or iPad, the Photos app makes this a breeze.

Open your Photos app and select Albums.

Scroll down and choose Duplicates. (Last time I checked, I had 2,933 duplicate photos and 49 videos!)

Hit Select > Select all, then tap the Trash icon to delete them. You can also select Merge to combine your dupes into one great shot.

On an Android, open the Files by Google app, select Clean, then:

Tap Confirm and free up > See junk files and select what you want to clear.

When you’re ready, tap Clear > Clear. That’s all it takes to remove screenshots, memes, duplicates and other junk mixed in with your important photos.

On to your computer

1. Start with the desktop

Here’s the quick and dirty way. Create a new folder, then drag all the random files, screenshots and whatever else into it.

Pro tip: Sensitive documents have no place on your desktop. If you do insist on saving private docs locally, at least give a snoop a more challenging time by naming the folder something off-base like “Vacation Photos.” Be sure your computer automatically locks when you’re away and requires a password on startup, too.

Quick lock: For Windows, hit the Windows key + L. On a Mac, use Ctrl + Cmd + Q.

2. Kick out programs you don’t need or use

They take up a decent amount of space, so regularly clear out anything you’re not using. Beyond that, outdated apps could put you at risk. By keeping old programs on your computer, you’re potentially leaving a door wide open for cybercriminals to slip in.

On a Windows PC:

Click the Start button and look for the app or program. Press and hold (or right-click) the app and select Uninstall.

On a Mac:

Click the Finder icon in the Dock, then Applications.

If an app is in a folder, open it to look for an Uninstaller. Double-click it, then follow the onscreen instructions.

If an app isn’t in a folder or doesn’t have an Uninstaller, drag it from the Applications folder to the Trash.

Don’t forget the outside

We’re aiming for quick, so let’s tackle those fingerprint-covered screens.

On your phone, remove the case and accessories. You want to reach every nook and cranny. For a computer monitor, dust the back top, sides and any ledges that collect dirt before you start cleaning.

A microfiber cloth works, but I prefer screen-cleaning wipes. They’re just so easy. Skip paper towels. They’re too rough for delicate jobs like this.

I always come back to this 210-pack of screen cleaning wipe. Use them on smartphones, tablets, monitors, TVs, remote controls and even glasses. They’re scratch-free and made with anti-static tissue that cleans without leaving behind streaks or lint.

Follow @kimkomando