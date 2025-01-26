5-minute technology cleanup tips to try in 2025...

Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

5-minute cleanup for your phone and computer

Jan 26, 2025, 6:30 AM

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

Digital junk piles up faster than clutter in real life. There are files you don’t need, all those random screenshots, apps you downloaded and used ones, and blurry photos clogging up your camera roll.

Win a pair of $329 Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Enter here, no purchase necessary!

It all adds up, slowing your devices down and making everything feel messy. The good news? Cleaning it up is easier than you think. Let’s do a quick declutter that will make you say, “Ahhh, that feels better.”

Step 1: Update your devices

There are too many dangerous bugs out there to skip security patches.

  • On a Windows PC, head to Settings > Windows Update.
  • On a Mac, go to General > Software Update.
  • On an Android, tap Settings > System > Software.
  • On an iPhone, tap Settings > General > Software Update.

Start with your phone

  1. Apps are space hogs

Scroll through your app list and delete any you’re not using anymore. If it’s been months, you’re not going to use it. Trust me. And even if you do want it later, great, download it again.

While you’re at it, move the apps you want to spend less time using (Instagram for me) off your phone’s home screen. You can hide the app or just move it to another page or folder.

On iPhone:

  • Swipe left to get past all your app screens and open the App Library.
  • To delete, touch and hold an app icon > Delete App > Delete to confirm.

On Android:

  • Open the Google Play Store app, and tap your Profile icon.
  • Tap Manage apps & devices > Manage.
  • Select the name of the app you want to delete, then tap Uninstall.

Step 2: There’s time for a quick photo cleanup

On iPhone or iPad, the Photos app makes this a breeze.

  • Open your Photos app and select Albums.
  • Scroll down and choose Duplicates. (Last time I checked, I had 2,933 duplicate photos and 49 videos!)
  • Hit Select > Select all, then tap the Trash icon to delete them. You can also select Merge to combine your dupes into one great shot.

On an Android, open the Files by Google app, select Clean, then:

  • Tap Confirm and free up > See junk files and select what you want to clear.
  • When you’re ready, tap Clear > Clear. That’s all it takes to remove screenshots, memes, duplicates and other junk mixed in with your important photos.

On to your computer

1. Start with the desktop

Here’s the quick and dirty way. Create a new folder, then drag all the random files, screenshots and whatever else into it.

Pro tip: Sensitive documents have no place on your desktop. If you do insist on saving private docs locally, at least give a snoop a more challenging time by naming the folder something off-base like “Vacation Photos.” Be sure your computer automatically locks when you’re away and requires a password on startup, too.

Quick lock: For Windows, hit the Windows key + L. On a Mac, use Ctrl + Cmd + Q.

2. Kick out programs you don’t need or use

They take up a decent amount of space, so regularly clear out anything you’re not using. Beyond that, outdated apps could put you at risk. By keeping old programs on your computer, you’re potentially leaving a door wide open for cybercriminals to slip in.

On a Windows PC:

  • Click the Start button and look for the app or program. Press and hold (or right-click) the app and select Uninstall.

On a Mac:

  • Click the Finder icon in the Dock, then Applications.
  • If an app is in a folder, open it to look for an Uninstaller. Double-click it, then follow the onscreen instructions.
  • If an app isn’t in a folder or doesn’t have an Uninstaller, drag it from the Applications folder to the Trash.

Don’t forget the outside

We’re aiming for quick, so let’s tackle those fingerprint-covered screens.

On your phone, remove the case and accessories. You want to reach every nook and cranny. For a computer monitor, dust the back top, sides and any ledges that collect dirt before you start cleaning.

A microfiber cloth works, but I prefer screen-cleaning wipes. They’re just so easy. Skip paper towels. They’re too rough for delicate jobs like this.

I always come back to this 210-pack of screen cleaning wipe. Use them on smartphones, tablets, monitors, TVs, remote controls and even glasses. They’re scratch-free and made with anti-static tissue that cleans without leaving behind streaks or lint.

Kim Komando

5-minute technology cleanup tips to try in 2025...

Kim Komando

5-minute cleanup for your phone and computer

Want cleanup tips for files you don’t need, random screenshots, apps you downloaded, blurry photos and more? Kim Komando's got you covered.

1 day ago

Internet sleuth tricks to upgrade your search skills in 2025...

Kim Komando

Easy internet sleuth tricks you’ll wish you knew sooner

Want to be better at looking up information on the internet? Kim Komando has a helpful and useful guide of internet sleuth tricks you can try.

15 days ago

AI Chatbot Kim Komando technology safety artificial intelligence...

Kim Komando

10 things you should never tell an AI chatbot

Talking to an AI chatbot might be a fun creative exercise — or even a way to learn new things — but you must be careful not to share too much data.

22 days ago

You've still got a money request: How the scam works in 2024...

Kim Komando

Warning: This PayPal scam is everywhere right now

Do you keep getting emails that say "you've still got a money request"? Here's how to defend yourself against this common and persistent scam.

29 days ago

Easy holiday planning 2024: Tech tips to make life easier...

Kim Komando

12 easy, techy ways to make the holiday smoother

There are many technological tools you can use to lessen your workload around Christmas. Use this easy holiday planning guide for 2024.

1 month ago

Scam-yourself attacks: Protect yourself from in 2025...

Kim Komando

Don’t scam yourself with the tricks hackers don’t want me to share

Worried about scam-yourself attacks hurting your smartphone, computer or other devices in 2025? Here's how to avoid these cyber crimes.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

5-minute cleanup for your phone and computer