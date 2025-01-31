Close
AZ Political Podcast: Matt Kenney on veterans issues and working with Pete Hegseth

Jan 31, 2025, 4:30 AM

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — Have you ever met someone for the first time and walked away saying, “I didn’t see that coming — they were amazing!”

That’s the feeling I experienced when I was introduced to Matt Kenney on the set of the AZ Political Podcast. I was so impressed, that before our conversation was done, I asked him if he ever plans on running for office — instead of just advising others on how to.

The former senior advisor and executive director for the Arizona Republican Party runs a political firm that helps Republican candidates, but he is such an effective and caring advocate for his fellow veterans, Democrats want to work with him on the important issues facing those who have served in combat (like Matt did in Iraq as an Army officer).

It’s that work that brought him into a close working relationship with Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s new Secretary of Defense. Matt shares his thoughts with us on the leadership style of Hegseth, a former fellow Army officer and Fox News host.

But we don’t just talk about the military and veterans: Matt also fills us in on how a lot of Republicans are, like him, pro-immigration. And how Arizonans have to walk a fine line between acknowledging that undocumented workers contribute to our economy — while also being a drain on our resources. And how unchecked immigration can be a national security threat.

If you take a few minutes to watch the AZ Political Podcast, I think you’ll come to understand why my first meeting with Matt Kenney left me so impressed. And how I hope it’s just the first of hundreds of conversations I’ll get to have with him.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

