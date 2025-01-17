Close
JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Bill Gates on new teaching gig, election fraud

Jan 17, 2025, 4:45 AM

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — My guest on this week’s AZ Political Podcast is the only person to whom I have ever lost an election: former Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates. (It’s an odd story that you’ll have to watch the podcast to understand.)

What’s even more interesting, though, is Professor (yes, Professor!) Gates’ new focus: teaching political science at ASU and heading up the university’s Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory — where they hope to prepare the next generation of election workers. Prepare them to deal with America’s changing electoral landscape and maybe even how to deal with the people who don’t trust elections.

Speaking of which, we discuss some of what Gates went through following the 2020 and 2022 elections when his family and he were threatened and how it almost became commonplace to have Republicans tell him behind closed doors that they knew what they were saying in public about “stolen elections“ wasn’t true.

And how others who knew lies were being told, never stood up for the truth.

Those depressing examples of shameful leadership might be why Bill Gates will never return to elective public office. And that’s too bad – because I was relishing the possibility of a rematch.

AZ Political Podcast

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

