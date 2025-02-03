Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BORDER AND IMMIGRATION NEWS

Navajo woman reportedly questioned by ICE in Scottsdale leads to lawmaker’s concerns

Feb 3, 2025, 4:45 AM

Heidi Hommel's Profile Picture

BY HEIDI HOMMEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker fears Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is racially profiling tribal members after she was made aware of a Navajo woman who was detained at her workplace in Scottsdale.

Arizona state Sen. Theresa Hatathlie received a phone call from a constituent on the Navajo Nation who shared the story about her niece. Hatathlie said she contacted the woman to get more information, but said the woman did not want to be identified or report the incident to due fear of retaliation.

The Navajo woman’s workplace was raided by ICE in Scottsdale on Jan. 22. At least 14 people were lined up in front of vans to be questioned, eight of whom the woman believed were Native American, including herself.

RELATED STORIES

The woman said she was able to text her aunt before her phone was taken away.

“And so, she kept saying, ‘I’m Navajo, I’m Navajo, I’m from the Navajo Nation,”’ Hatathlie said.

The woman didn’t have any tribal documentation on her. The aunt informed the woman’s mother what was happening, and the mother sent her daughter a picture of her Certificate of Indian Blood.

The Navajo woman was given her phone back and showed ICE agents the picture from her mom and was eventually released. The woman was emotional after the incident and had a panic attack.

Hatathlie has heard similar stories happening on the Navajo Nation and in northern Arizona near Flagstaff. She recommended Navajo tribal members carry a copy of their Certificate of Indian Blood with them and keep a digital copy on their phone.

“Because in a state of panic, I think a majority of people grab their phones,” Hatathlie said.

ICE, in a statement to KTAR News 92.3 FM, said it works with federal and tribal partners on enforcement actions.

“Should the extremely rare occasion arise where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement might need to work with tribal partners on an immigration-related case, ICE will attempt to consult and deconflict with the FBI, Department of Justice Board of Immigration Appeals and tribal leaders as a plan is developed and prior to any targeted law enforcement actions,” the agency said.

Navajo woman incident not an anomaly, senator says

The senator questioned why she doesn’t hear similar stories about Jewish, Swedish or Russian people being detained by ICE and questioned about their citizenship.

“And if you look at all of the pictures or the stories, they all involve people who have brown skin,” Hatathlie said. She has not seen evidence of other ethnicities being harassed.

Racial profiling is nothing new to Native Americans. Hatathlie said a higher rate of Indigenous people are stopped by police where she is from in northern Arizona because their skin is brown.

A Navajo man was detained and deported to Mexico a few years ago because he didn’t have identification that meant their scrutiny, according to Hatathlie. She said it took him about two years to get back into the country.

She said tribal nations need to communicate to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about what their tribal census number looks like because it differs between tribes.

Navajo members can get their enrollment ID card to carry with them in case they are stopped by ICE.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Border and Immigration News

Navajo woman ICE encounter Scottsdale...

Heidi Hommel

Navajo woman reportedly questioned by ICE in Scottsdale leads to lawmaker’s concerns

An Arizona lawmaker fears Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is racially profiling tribal members after she was made aware of a Navajo woman who was detained at her workplace in Scottsdale.

1 hour ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 200 pounds of illegal drugs at the Port o...

David Veenstra

Federal agents seize nearly 200 pounds of meth, cocaine at Port of San Luis border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 200 pounds of illegal drugs at the Port of San Luis border in two separate incidents.

2 days ago

Immigration Arizona Salvador Macias reacts to DACA ruling status up in the air...

Payne Moses

DACA recipient, Arizona immigration attorney worried about deportation efforts

DACA recipient and Arizona immigration attorney Salvador Macias said ICE officers and local enforcement need to be lawful in their deportation efforts.

2 days ago

ASU Republican group event DACA ICE...

Balin Overstolz McNair

ASU Republican group calling for deportations on campus receives backlash from fellow students

An ASU Republican group is urging students to report suspected undocumented migrant peers to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, drawing backlash from fellow students.

3 days ago

Smuggling attempt leads to Douglas arrest of 56-year-old man...

Serena O'Sullivan

CBP officers foil migrant smuggling attempt at Arizona port of entry

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection thwarted a human smuggling attempt on Monday, arresting an American man near Douglas.

4 days ago

Donald Trump at the border in Arizona...

Jim Sharpe

Buckle up for a bumpy border ride on Donald Air

If the first week of the second Trump administration is any indication, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe says to expect a bumpy border ride.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Navajo woman reportedly questioned by ICE in Scottsdale leads to lawmaker’s concerns