PHOENIX – Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is urging Republicans to work in a bipartisan fashion to find border security and immigration solutions.

Kelly and 12 other Democratic senators, including Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, stated their case for bipartisanship on Wednesday in a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

“We understand that Senate Republicans have discussed using the budget reconciliation process to advance border security budget measures without Democratic input,” the letter says. “While that’s your right, in working together on a bipartisan basis, we can achieve the best outcome for the American people.”

Sen. Mark Kelly says bipartisanship creates longer lasting changes

Kelly explained to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday that a single party is limited in what it can do because of how the Senate works.

“When we work together, we get longer lasting changes to the security situation at the southern border,” Arizona’s senior senator said.

Kelly said he’s confident both parties can reach common ground on border and immigration policies, pointing to the Laken Riley Act as an example.

“It’s just one piece of a big menu of things that we should do and that we can find common ground on,” he said of the first bill sent to President Donald Trump’s desk.

On the other hand, Kelly said moves like sending troops to support Border Patrol operations aren’t lasting solutions.

“That’s why it’s important for Democrats and Republicans in the United States Congress to work together to come up with policies that provide for a secure border but also give us the immigration system we need to fuel our economy,” he said.

