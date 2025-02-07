Close
ARIZONA BORDER AND IMMIGRATION NEWS

Arizona Gov. Hobbs says she welcomes help as more active-duty military head to southern border

Feb 7, 2025, 4:45 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is inviting more help at the southern border as more active-duty military are set to be deployed to the state.

Around 500 solders from the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division will be deployed to the state, AZCentral reported on Thursday. Those troops will be stationed at Fort Huachuca, about 15 miles from the U.S. Mexico border.

“I have consistently requested more resources for border security and border enforcement and so I welcome the help and I will continue to press the administration about how those resources will be deployed and utilized,” Hobbs said Thursday during a media availability in Apache Junction.

Southern border a continued priority for Katie Hobbs

Hobbs, a Democrat, said in her State of the State address last month that the border would remain a top priority in the upcoming year.

In the speech, she applauded the job the Arizona National Guard and Border Patrol has done at the border in slowing the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants into the state.

Hobbs added that she would work with the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature to continue to curb issues at the border.

“We must remain vigilant in protecting Arizonans from the cartels who seek to do us harm,” Hobbs said. “The fentanyl crisis is one of the greatest threats to public safety in our state’s history and requires a collaborative approach across state, local and federal governments.”

