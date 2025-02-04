Close
ARIZONA BORDER AND IMMIGRATION NEWS

Arizona border mayor credits President Trump for ‘close to overnight’ improvements

Feb 4, 2025, 8:56 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The border situation improved quickly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House, according to the longtime mayor of Arizona’s largest border city.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Monday that significant enforcement efforts are usually required to curtail cartels’ human smuggling activity.

However, Nicholls believes Trump’s attitude and track record have been enough to make a difference since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

“I think they tried to get as much business done as they could before the 20th, but knew that after the 20th it was going to get a lot more difficult,” said Nicholls, who wrote an op-ed about the border situation for Newsweek on Saturday.

Arizona Border and Immigration News

