Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

What’s next if TikTok shuts down?

Jan 18, 2025, 5:00 AM

Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: What are my options if TikTok shuts down?

A: TikTok, with its addictive algorithm, has become a cultural phenomenon and for many, a livelihood. Whether you’re a casual user or a dedicated creator, the possibility of TikTok shutting down in the U.S. raises the question: what’s next?

It may seem like the end of something unique, but platforms come and go and the essence of what makes it special—creativity, connection, and community—extends beyond the app.

There are alternatives to consider for both users and creators if the network does shut down.

For TikTok users

If you love TikTok for its short, engaging videos, other platforms can provide a somewhat similar experience. Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook Reels all offer comparable continuous short-form videos. These platforms are well-established and have a huge number of creators who have been publishing content for years.

Popular creators are likely to already have a presence on these large networks, so start by searching for your favorite creators on them.

There are smaller networks that could become more popular, such as Triller and Clapper, but they’re far from the real TikTok experience as of right now.

Tailor Your Content Feed One of TikTok’s standout features is its algorithm, which tailors content to your interests. To replicate this experience on other platforms, engage with videos you enjoy by liking, commenting, and sharing which also rewards your favorite creators. Over time, these platforms will learn your preferences and deliver similar short-form content.

For TikTok creators

As a creator, relying on a single platform is too risky. Establishing a presence on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Facebook Reels, or even LinkedIn if your content aligns with professional interests is a safe bet for the future.

Own your audience

A valuable lesson to learn from this disruption is that you need to have direct access to your audience. Create an email list or personal website to serve as a central hub for your content. Use social media to funnel followers to these platforms, ensuring you retain control over your audience no matter what happens to any specific platform.

Repurpose Your Content Don’t let your content go to waste. Tools like Kapwing, SnapTik, and SaveTok allow you to download videos and remove watermarks, making what you’ve already created usable on other platforms.

US-based alternatives to TikTok

The large number of users that have migrated to Red Note did not do their homework. Red Note is another Chinese-owned platform that is even more connected to the Chinese government and would face the same fate if it becomes popular with U.S. users.

Emerging U.S.-owned platforms like Triller and Clapper provide TikTok-like functionality and have a better chance of longevity if they become popular.

Here are some current differences that could dramatically change if they start attracting TikTok users:

  • Triller: Known for its focus on music videos and entertainment, it currently emphasizes partnerships with major artists and curated content. Unlike TikTok’s robust algorithm, Triller users often need to manually choose videos or creators to follow. This gives you more control but less of TikTok’s instant content discovery magic.
  • Clapper: Positioned as a platform for authentic and community-focused content, Clapper operates more like a grassroots version of TikTok. It doesn’t rely heavily on algorithms, which can make it feel more organic but less polished. Clapper also includes monetization features for creators, such as subscriptions and tips, making it appealing for small-scale creators looking for closer audience engagement.

Data Doctors

TikTok app hand using smartphone...

Data Doctors

What’s next if TikTok shuts down?

TikTok, with its addictive algorithm, has become a cultural phenomenon. With it possibly shutting down in the U.S., many wonder: What's next?

19 hours ago

Copilot+ PC technology computers electronics...

Data Doctors

Is a Copilot+ PC Worth Buying?

If you're shopping and looking at different electronics on the market, you might come across the Copilot PC+. Here are details you should know.

8 days ago

Organizing computer cables of of your 2025 resolutions?...

Data Doctors

Sick of messy computer cables cluttering your carpet? Try these easy cable organization tips

If you're wanting to get better at organizing computer cables in the new year, here are a few technological tools and tricks to check out.

15 days ago

Windows voice typing...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s how effective Windows voice typing is

The ‘voice typing’ feature, including on Windows, is a tool that can be very useful for those who are tasked with inputting text throughout the day.

22 days ago

Video conferencing 2025 tips: How good is a Chromebook?...

Data Doctors

Should you use Chromebooks for video conferencing?

Should you use a Chromebook for your video conferencing needs? It's a complex issue with different technological factors to consider.

29 days ago

FBI warning about text messaging: 4 tech tips to know...

Data Doctors

What’s up with the new FBI warning about text messages?

Did you just get an FBI warning about text messaging? Even if you aren't a government worker, your data could be at risk. Follow these safety steps.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

What’s next if TikTok shuts down?