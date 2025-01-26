Close
Nominate a Teacher for $2,500!

Jan 26, 2025, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

BY PROMOTIONS


Promotions

Tom Jones: Defy Explanation Tour

Just announced: Tom Jones is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on May 19, for his Defy Explanation. Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can register now for your chance to win tickets.

15 hours ago

Promotions

Nominate a Teacher for $2,500!

KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.

2 days ago

Promotions

2025 Barrett Jackson Auto Show

Enter for a chance to win tickets to attend the Barrett Jackson car show this weekend!

7 days ago

Promotions

Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts- ‘It’s A Nice Day To … TOUR AGAIN!’ tour

Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to Talking Stick Amphitheatre on April 30th for the 'It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!' tour! Register for your chance to win tickets!

7 days ago

Promotions

2025 National Wear Red Day

National Wear Red Day® is Friday, February 7, 2025, and people and landmarks across the U.S. – from news desks to iconic buildings – will “Go Red” to raise awareness and education around women’s heart health as part of the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month celebration. We wear RED to make sure every woman is seen, heard, and counted when it comes to her health. Women at every age, stage and season of life need our support as we take on their greatest health threat – cardiovascular disease

18 days ago

Sponsored Content by

Nominate a Teacher for $2,500!