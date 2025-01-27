Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

This article is Sponsored by

Jan 27, 2025, 3:55 PM

...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS


Tempe, AZ – Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley. Known for their exceptional “NO WORRY” service and high-quality workmanship, Collins Comfort Masters is now offering special deals to better serve your needs.

Plumbing Services

At Collins Comfort Masters we offer a wide variety of plumbing services:

• 24-hour emergency plumbing
• Clogged pipes and slow drains
• Water heaters
• Water softeners
• Bathroom plumbing

Special Plumbing Offers

To kickstart the new year, Collins Comfort Masters $60 off plumbing repairs for jobs over $200. Additionally, they have a special discount on tankless water heater installations, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Why Choose Collins Comfort Masters?

1. Experienced Technicians: With decades of experience, their team of licensed and insured plumbers can handle any plumbing issue, big or small.
2. 24/7 Emergency Services: Plumbing emergencies can happen at any time. Collins Comfort Masters offers round-the-clock services to ensure you’re never left in a bind.
3. Customer Satisfaction: They boast a stellar reputation with over 8,650 Google 5-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
4. Comprehensive Services: From leak repairs and drain cleaning to water heater installations and sewer line services, they cover all your plumbing needs.

Contact Information

For more information or to schedule a service, you can reach Collins Comfort Masters at:

• Phone: 480-212-9208
• Website: collinscomfort.com

Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers and the opportunity to experience top-notch plumbing services. Call Collins Comfort Masters today and ensure your home’s plumbing is in the best hands.

Collins Comfort Masters

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

23 hours ago

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

3 months ago

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

4 months ago

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

9 months ago

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

11 months ago

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

12 months ago

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona