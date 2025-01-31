Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA WATER NEWS

Proposed legislation aims to create Rural Groundwater Management Act

Jan 31, 2025, 5:00 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has called on the Arizona Legislature to pass a bill that would create a Rural Groundwater Management Act (RGMA) to protect five basins across the state.

Similar legislation failed to pass last session, but Hobbs has renewed optimism due to recent negotiations with stakeholders. She made the announcement Thursday with lawmakers and bipartisan elected officials at the Capitol.

“We have spent countless hours over many months carefully crafting legislation that will finally give our rural communities a voice and protect Arizona’s precious groundwater resources,” Hobbs said.

RELATED STORIES

The Rural Groundwater Management Act is similar to an Active Management Area or Irrigation Non-Expansion Area, which are used to conserve water in Arizona. The RGMA would create councils to oversee the five declining basins: the Gila Bend Basin, Hualapai Valley Basin, Ranegras Plain Basin, San Simon Sub-basin and would convert the Willcox AMA into a more flexible RGMA.

Status of Rural Groundwater Management Act

Mirrored bills in the House and Senate are meant to be starting points for negotiations.

“This comprehensive plan was born out of the consensus of the diverse business and municipal interests represented on the governor’s Water Policy Council,” Arizona Senate minority leader Priya Sundareshun, who sponsored one of the bills, said.

She explained they had months of stakeholder meetings, constituent engagement and conversations with the agricultural community before drafting the legislation.

State Rep. Chris Mathis, who sponsored the bill in the Arizona House, said the goal is to empower local leaders to take groundwater management into their own hands, adding it’s about local control.

“It includes a straightforward framework and key guardrails to ensure that meaningful reductions in groundwater level declines are achieved,” Mathis said.

He added that the bill sends a strong message that Arizona is focused on innovative solutions to the region’s unique water supply challenges.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter thanked bipartisan legislators who are committed to passing a negotiated rural framework into state law this year.

He explained Saudi, United Arab Emirates and central California corporations have been over-extracting groundwater in the Hualapai Basin for the last decade.

He said 16 of their 100 wells drilled pump over 4 million gallons of groundwater a day.

“The have collectively purchased over 78,000 acres in the Hualapai Valley Basin and are currently cultivating 16,500 of those acres for export agriculture,” Lingenfelter said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Water News

Rural Groundwater Management Act...

Danny Shapiro

Proposed legislation aims to create Rural Groundwater Management Act

Gov. Katie Hobbs has called on the Arizona Legislature to pass a bill that would create a Rural Groundwater Management Act (RGMA) to protect five basins across the state.

5 hours ago

Arizona water supply investment of $60.3M announced by Hobbs...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona governor announces water protection investment of over $60 million

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a water protection investment of $60.3 million on Tuesday. She hopes the money will bolster the Arizona water supply.

3 days ago

Colorado River Basin restoration project to begin soon...

Damon Allred

Arizona GFD, partners awarded nearly $25 million for Colorado River Basin restoration

The Arizona Game and Fish Department received a $24.5 million award to be used for restoration efforts within the Colorado River Basin.

6 days ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen looks on as Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her first State of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leader discusses approach to working with Democratic governor

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said both parties are entering the fresh legislative year with similar priorities. It's the solutions that differ.

18 days ago

A water truck pulls into a road next to a Central Arizona Project canal near the Fondomonte farm in...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG sues Saudi-owned farm for allegedly overpumping La Paz County groundwater

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday she is suing a Saudi-owned farm for pumping so much groundwater that it's harming the surrounding community.

2 months ago

Mesa mayor election 2024 Mark Freeman...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa mayor-elect outlines details of water sustainability plans

The winner of the 2024 Mesa mayor election, Mark Freeman, said his extensive experience on water policy will help him in his future role.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Proposed legislation aims to create Rural Groundwater Management Act