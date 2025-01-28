Close
Here’s why a busy stretch of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix is getting increased patrols

Jan 28, 2025, 5:00 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Expanded patrols have begun on a busy portion of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix as a way of slowing drivers and increasing safety in ongoing construction zones.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers started the patrols between Anthem Way and Sunset Point on Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The goal of the plan is to limit crashes along the 23-mile stretch where construction continues as part of the ongoing I-17 Improvement Project.

The patrols will focus on drivers who are hazards in the work zone for construction crews and other motorists.

Main points of I-17 increased patrols

Obeying speed limits in the work zone will be a main point of the patrols, ADOT said.

The entirety of the construction zone has had a speed limit of 65 mph since construction started in September 2022.

DPS troopers will patrol both sides of I-17 and also conduct commercial vehicle enforcement as part of a collaborative effort between it and ADOT.

Also, the Bumble Bee area where eight miles of flex lanes remain under construction will get additional attention.

There will be overnight full closures of southbound I-17 in February to take down the old Bumble Bee bridge. As a result, Bumble Bee Road will be closed in both direction for approximately six weeks. Bumble Bee Road is typically a turnaround spot for motorists and extra patrols will target drivers that are acting reckless when the road cannot be used for that function.

How much longer until Interstate 17 project is finished?

The 15 miles of new lanes between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City are scheduled to open in the spring once paving is complete. The eight miles of flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point will open later this year, according to ADOT.

The project, once complete, will ease congestion and improve traffic flow along the busy stretch.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

