PHOENIX — Motorists heading from the East Valley to Phoenix and points west will have to get creative this weekend due to disruptive freeway closures.

Long stretches of Interstate 10 and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be off-limits for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Jan. 24-27. (All times below are subject to change.)

About 11 miles of westbound I-10 — from Loop 202 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area to the I-17 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

🚧 I-10 westbound closed between Loop 202 Santan and I-17 "Split."

🚧 SR 143 southbound closed between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/rTSuj38HbE pic.twitter.com/oLxUQ1rY3L — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 23, 2025

The following ramps will be closed at the same time:

Both directions of Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to westbound I-10.

Southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10.

Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, Ray, Warner, Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads, and 40th and 32nd streets to westbound I-10 (starting at 8 p.m. Friday).

McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue to westbound US 60 (starting at 8 p.m. Friday).

Where is SR 143 closed for Broadway Curve work?

In a second detour related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, the approximately 3 miles of southbound SR 143 from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The closure includes the following ramps:

Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive to southbound SR 143.

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Sky Harbor Boulevard.

The Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which has an estimated cost of about $775 million, is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of freeway. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

How can traffic bypass major freeway closures?

For the I-10 closure, drivers can get from the East Valley to central Phoenix by taking the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

For destinations further west, the best bet might be to take the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway west and north. This route reconnects with I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix.

For the SR 143 closure, traffic heading west on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway can continue to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations south of the construction zone.

Meanwhile, motorists on eastbound Loop 202 can take the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to bypass the SR 143 closure.

In addition, the two major freeway closures will restrict access to Sky Harbor. However, vehicles will be able to reach the airport via Buckeye Road on the west side and 44th Street on the east side.

Other restrictions to watch

Valley drivers should also be aware of two other weekend construction projects.

In north Phoenix, the eastbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be reduced to three lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from Cave Creek Road to SR 51 for pavement maintenance. The eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road will be closed at that time.

Lastly, the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway off-ramp at Arizona Avenue in Chandler will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday for bridge work.

