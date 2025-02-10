PHOENIX — Companies curious about incorporating biometrics into their workflows can now visit a Chandler research facility to test new technologies through interactive exhibits.

Integrated Biometrics, a South Carolina-based company, has a facility in Chandler near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.

The company recently expanded its Chandler facility by around 8,000 square feet, according to Chandler city spokesperson Stephanie Romero. This construction project paved the way for the creation of the new experience center.

What’s at the interactive exhibits at biometric facility in Chandler?

However, this center isn’t open to the public, according to Dave Deady, the company’s director of marketing.

“The Experience Center is intended for prospects, clients and partners,” Deady told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday. “The center is within our front lobby and consists of kiosks, tabletops and displays that highlight our products and partner products integrating IB scanners.”

This experience center is a way for the company to demonstrate its biometric technologies, which includes fingerprint scanners and contactless identification tools.

“It’s also a way for us to demonstrate new technology we are working with,” Deady said.

How will upgrades at Integrated Biometrics impact Chandler?

Although the experience center is for business partners, the upgrades at Integrated Biometrics will have a positive impact on the city’s economy, according to Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

“Chandler is fortunate to have companies of all sizes working on the leading edge of technology,” Hartke said in a Wednesday news release. “Integrated Biometrics is a wonderful example of a small, innovative company adding great job opportunities for our Chandler residents.”

The city’s news release said the company plans to grow its Chandler personnel by at least 50%. However, the company did not provide a number when KTAR News asked if there’s a particular amount of job openings available.

“Our main focus is finding candidates with highly specialized skills in biometrics,” Deady said. “It’s important for us to be thoughtful in our hiring process to ensure the right fit.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.