PHOENIX – Estrella, a sprawling West Valley master-planned community, is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this week for multiple new neighborhoods.

Thursday’s family-friendly event at Mountain Vista Drive and 184th Street in Goodyear will celebrate the fact that Lennar and Richmond American Homes are starting work on 508 new homes in the community’s Montecito village.

The homebuilders will put the residences up on over 30 acres of finished lots they purchased in separate deals about a year ago.

Thursday’s festivities will include a “Touch-A-Truck” hands-on experience for children featuring earthmoving equipment. There also will be treats and giveaways, including toy trucks and kid-sized hard hats and vests.

The event starts with speakers and a ceremonial groundbreaking from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The “Touch-A-Truck” portion will then begin and run until 5:30 p.m.

What does Estrella offer for residents?

The new Goodyear neighborhoods will feature five parks, resident community centers, trails, pools, fitness centers and schools.

“We have dedicated ourselves to making today’s Estrella more vibrant, fresh and rewarding for buyers than ever before. With the addition of these new neighborhoods, we’re excited by the momentum at Estrella,” Jeff Zimmerman, vice president of development for Estrella Development Company, said in a press release.

The 20,000-acre master-planned development is blossoming in the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountains, about 30 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix. It features more than 50 parks and 65 miles of paths and trails, plus 72 acres of lakes.

More than 20,000 residents currently live in the community’s 8,000 homes.

