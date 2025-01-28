Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA REAL ESTATE & HOUSING NEWS

Estrella to hold groundbreaking ceremony for 508 new West Valley homes

Jan 28, 2025, 8:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Estrella, a sprawling West Valley master-planned community, is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this week for multiple new neighborhoods.

Thursday’s family-friendly event at Mountain Vista Drive and 184th Street in Goodyear will celebrate the fact that Lennar and Richmond American Homes are starting work on 508 new homes in the community’s Montecito village.

The homebuilders will put the residences up on over 30 acres of finished lots they purchased in separate deals about a year ago.

Thursday’s festivities will include a “Touch-A-Truck” hands-on experience for children featuring earthmoving equipment. There also will be treats and giveaways, including toy trucks and kid-sized hard hats and vests.

RELATED STORIES

The event starts with speakers and a ceremonial groundbreaking from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The “Touch-A-Truck” portion will then begin and run until 5:30 p.m.

What does Estrella offer for residents?

The new Goodyear neighborhoods will feature five parks, resident community centers, trails, pools, fitness centers and schools.

“We have dedicated ourselves to making today’s Estrella more vibrant, fresh and rewarding for buyers than ever before. With the addition of these new neighborhoods, we’re excited by the momentum at Estrella,” Jeff Zimmerman, vice president of development for Estrella Development Company, said in a press release.

The 20,000-acre master-planned development is blossoming in the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountains, about 30 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix. It features more than 50 parks and 65 miles of paths and trails, plus 72 acres of lakes.

More than 20,000 residents currently live in the community’s 8,000 homes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Real Estate & Housing News

A plan to redevelop Tempe's Danelle Plaza is in the works....

Kevin Stone

Tempe says no demolition scheduled for Danelle Plaza, but changes are coming

The city of Tempe recently released an update to address questions about plans to rejuvenate Danelle Plaza, home to the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

17 hours ago

Estrella is breaking grown on multiple new neighborhoods....

Kevin Stone

Estrella to hold groundbreaking ceremony for 508 new West Valley homes

Estrella, a sprawling West Valley master-planned community, is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this week for multiple new neighborhoods.

1 day ago

Greenlight Communities affordable housing Arizona...

Payne Moses

Greenlight Communities delivers nearly 700 units of Arizona workforce housing in 2024

Greenlight Communities experienced a record year in 2024 and helped working Arizonans fill 696 apartment units, the most since the company started up in 2016.

9 days ago

As the state continues to face an affordable housing crisis, Maricopa County officials announced th...

Roxanne De La Rosa

New affordable housing complex opens in central Phoenix

Maricopa County officials announced the opening of a new affordable housing complex in Central Phoenix, near 7th avenue and Camelback Road.

12 days ago

2026 fiscal year budget Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ 2026 fiscal year budget proposal includes ESA program overhaul

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her 2026 fiscal year budget proposal on Friday and it contained a school voucher program overhaul that would save the state an estimated $150 million.

12 days ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

Estrella to hold groundbreaking ceremony for 508 new West Valley homes